Highway 65 south of Chillicothe is now open

This morning crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) were able to reopen both lanes of U.S. Route 65 just south of Chillicothe. Flooding closed U.S Route 65 in two locations last week. A section of U.S. Route 65 remains closed from Carrollton to U.S. Route 24 in Waverly.

According to a press release from MoDOT, portions of U.S. Route 24, Route 10, and Route 139 are also closed in the area. Please consult the Traveler Information Map to see other flooded roadways and plan your route.

Flooding may occur with little or no notice. Even though you have a planned route, you may come upon water-covered roads. Missouri Department of Transportation crews and our partners are monitoring road conditions closely, but floodwaters can rise quickly, before our crews and other emergency services are able to place barricades across the roadway.

If you come upon a flooded roadway without barricades, do NOT drive through the water. Pull over to a safe location and call the MoDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service line at 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636) to report it.

MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area, heed all evacuation notices, and never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of flood waters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, creating unsafe conditions for motorists.

For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:

www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding

www.traveler.modot.org/map or download MoDOT’s smartphone app