Grover Lynn Pogue, 65, Neosho, MO passed unexpectedly May 31, 2019. He was

born March 29, 1954 in Neosho to George “Joner” and Meda Irene (Baily) Pogue.

Grover was a machine operator for Swift Construction, retiring in February 2018.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting; he loved spending time with his family, especially

with his grandchildren. Grover was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in

Neosho. Grover and the former Sherry Harper were married September 6, 1986

in Neosho; she survives of the home. He is also survived by four children: Michael

S. Pogue and wife, Ashley of Garfield, AR, Drew Pogue and wife Kelly of Pensacola,

FL, Stephanie Lynn Thomas and husband, Justin of Fairview, OK, and Ethan Joner

Pogue and fiancé, Eileen of Pensacola, FL; six grandchildren: Charlotte Pogue,

Carter (Breanna) Pogue, Colton Pogue, Kaidyn Thomas, Wyatt Thomas, and

Harper Pogue; and five siblings: George (Kay) Pogue, Danny Pogue, Chris

(Norman) Houston, Bill (Laura) Pogue, and Shiela (Denny) Mayfield. Grover was

preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Phyllis Wilson, Loretta

Wilson, and Joyce Wallace.

Funeral services were held at 10 am Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Clark Chapel of

Memories, Neosho. Pastors Frank Ward and Ronnie Pogue officiated.

In honor of Grover, contributions may be made to Friends of the Neosho National

Fish Hatchery, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.