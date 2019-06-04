Murice J. Cohu, 90, Seneca, MO entered into rest June 1, 2019. He was born December 31, 1928 in Diamond, MO to Murice Bert and Lona (McFadden) Cohu. Murice was a US Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. He had been a heavy equipment owner/operator. Murice married Marie Florence Toth on November 22, 1986 in Research Triange, NC; she preceded him in death on January 11, 2019. Maurice is survived by one son, Robert Niemann of Texas. No services are planned.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.