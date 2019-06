The third annual Mid-America Chuck Wagon Roundup is set to begin at 10 a.m. June 22 at the Northeast Missouri Old Threshers Grounds in Shelbina.

Chuck wagons from across the Midwest will prepare a wood fired meal to be served at 5 p.m. The meal is served as a free-will donation, with proceeds benefiting The Great River Honor Flight program that provides trips for veterans to Washington memorials.

For more information, call Dan Collop at (660) 434-6519, or find the event on Facebook.