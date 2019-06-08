From The Examiner during the week of June 2-7, 1969:

• “STUDY PLANNED ON LEE’S SUMMIT ROAD AS TRAFFIC ARTERY” – The city will undertake an engineering study of Lee’s Summit Road north from U.S. 40 designed toward making the street a usable traffic artery. The proposed improvement is to provide another north and south street to relieve some of the traffic from Noland Road. The city has suggested that the State Highway Commission consider construction of an interchange at I-70 and Lee’s Summit Road.

• “AIRPORT ZONING CONFUSING” – Mrs. Vesta Ailshire, owner of the Independence Municipal Airport, has proposed to construct two new airplane hangars. After 25 years in operation, Mrs. Ailshire has been told her airport is operating under a nonconforming use. She has been told to get permission from the FAA to build the hangar.

• “YOUNGSTERS GET RETURN ON $7.34 FOR STADIUM” – A letter received May 29 by the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority contained 18 scrawled signatures and $7.34. It said: “We hope this small amount of money will make us feel like we are a part of the community.” Signers of the letter were members of the third grade social studies class at Messiah Lutheran School, 611 S. Main. Today the students and their teacher, Philip L. Abbuhl, went to Kansas City as guests of the Sports Authority. An architect explained details of the stadiums by use of a scale model, and the students were bused to the complex site to see grading work now in progress.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of June 2-7, 1919:

• “ WHEAT NOT ALL DOWN” – Not all wheat in Jackson County has been injured by the storms. Much of the grain which appeared a few days ago to be in very bad shape looks much better this morning. The serious losses are in the rich bottom lands where the grain was of extraordinary rankness.

• “TALK BADLY MIXED” – Life is a burden today to the telephone managers; and it lacks a good deal of being supremely happy for their patrons. The big storm yesterday afternoon and night has played such havoc that the service before, bad as it was, seems good by comparison. John W. Davis, manager of the Bell exchange, said about 500 phones in his exchange are “out” today, and at the Home Exchange about 200 are similarly affected, Manager Davis said one of the worst causes of the trouble was the fact that hundreds of wires leading from poles into houses have become water soaked. A few minutes of bright warm sunshine would drive the moisture out of these insulated wires, and they would then work as well as ever.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox