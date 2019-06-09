Rolla Public Schools' Board of Education recognized two students for their outstanding achievements at the Wood Manufacturing State Competition held at the end of April.

Ethan Skyles and Cole Daniels won two state championships in their divisions’ — Skyles for his design of a pool table and Daniels for his design of a corner shuffleboard table.

The awards Rolla Technical Institutes' students won, make 70 state championships in the 23 years instructor, Robert Studdard, has taught the wood manufacturing class at RTI.

“These two projects have been the best two projects in the state. Everywhere we went it was back and forth with which one was going to win,” Studdard said at the June 6 board of education meeting.

Daniels won best of show at districts. His design of a corner shuffleboard table was the leading project throughout the competition, Studdard said, and Skyles' pool table rendered him the title of best of show at the state competition.

“They were clearly the two best projects at state. We entered both projects in the national contest, which is unique. There were 442 entries — 42 were selected to go to nationals, and Cole’s was selected to go on to the national competition in Las Vegas on July 17-18 for his shuffleboard table,” Studdard said.

The wood manufacturing class at RTI has had students qualify for the national competition in Las Vegas three times, winning a national championship in 2011, while in 2015 and 2017, students in RTI’s wood manufacturing class placed third in the national competition.

“I think 70 state championships in 23 years is kind of a dynasty, “RPS superintendent, Dr. Aaron Zalis, said.

RTI student, Holden Mayfield (not present at the meeting) won a state championship in his division, marking three state championship titles for RTI’s wood manufacturing class in 2019.