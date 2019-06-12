The family of Matthew, a 10-year-old Hannibal boy with cerebral palsy and seizures disorder, was granted their request by the Make A Wish Foundation for Matthew to have a shopping spree in St. Louis.

The family of Matthew, a 10-year-old Hannibal boy with cerebral palsy and seizures disorder, was granted their request by the Make A Wish Foundation for Matthew to have a shopping spree in St. Louis.

Matthew learned about his upcoming shopping spree during a Make A Wish Reveal ceremony June 11 at Golden Corral restaurant in Hannibal.

Among the staff honoring him were Golden Corral General Manager Brian Ferguson and Assistant Manager Johnathan Thigpin. They served free dinners to Matthew and nine family members and friends at the ceremony. They reported the local Golden Corral will become a Saints Avenue Steak House in August, and this company enjoys making wishes come true. Thigpin added a donation of $100 was received from Jank to Swank.

Matthew's mother said he would like a large screen TV and a Build A Bear. “This wish will mean the world to Matthew and my family,” she said.

“It will be something that will bring him joy and happiness. We are so, so excited. … I think it's amazing that they do this for so many people.”

Make A Wish volunteers Diane Walgren and Missy Dazey from the St. Louis District came to Hannibal to attend Matthew's Make A Wish Revel ceremony. They reported Matthew's shopping spree will be on June 22, when he will be driven to Midrivers Mall in St Peters. From there he will ride in a limo to go to stores at other locations.

Walgren said “a wish is granted every 34 minutes” nationwide, after a family makes an application. “We meet with the family and discuss the child's wishes and apply to be approved. Then they make the arrangements.”

Make-A-Wish is a 501 nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with a critical illness between ages 2 1/2 and 18.

bev.darr@courierpost.com.













