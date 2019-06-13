Don't mess with grandpa.

That's a lesson one Indiana man learned the hard way.

Police in Lebanon, Ind., say Benjamin Dillon broke into an apartment and attempted to kidnap the occupant's 6-year-old granddaughter, TV station WCNC reported.

Lebanon is about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

TV station WBNS says the grandfather jumped into action and engaged Dillon in a fistfight, forcing the intruder to retreat from the apartment.

When police responded, officers found Dillon "shirtless and very agitated, insisting there was a little girl in the apartment being raped," WBNS said. Dillon allegedly claimed the girl was his daughter.

Officers said three stun guns were used on Dillon, but didn't appear to have any effect on the man.

Dillon, whose police booking mugshot shows several visible wounds on his face and upper body, faces three criminal charges, according to WBNS: burglary, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.