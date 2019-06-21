Relay For Life puts remembrance paramount while raising funds

Henry Janssen

hjanssen@linncountyleader.com

The Linn County Relay For Life was held in Brookfield on June 8.

Relay For Life of Linn County Planning Committee event chair Beth Moore Roby said that the event was a resounding success.

"We had a great event, and we couldn't have asked for any better weather," Roby said. "We set a lot of goals, and we're very satisfied with the afternoon as a whole. There are so many areas that no longer have a Relay For Life, and that's something we don't want to happen here. I can't tell you exactly when our first year was, but we've been steady for a long time."

The event opened with a Survivor Lap honoring cancer survivors present at the event. It was followed by the Caregiver Lap, in which caretakers bringing survivors to the event are asked to join.

The evening concluded with a luminaria service around the oval on the north end of Main Street. The luminarias were sold honor someone who is battling or has passed away from cancer.

Midlife Crisis performed three hours of live music in the park, and Purdin Processing was on hand to sell pulled pork sandwiches and slabs of ribs.

In addition to a silent auction, Hair Express offered discounted hair trims for a five dollar donation.

Thirty-three survivors were present, and the event sold 194 luminarias to line the oval on Main Street.

Roby said that the event raised $13,000 with money still being donated. Anyone still desiring to make a donation can find Lea Ann Bennett at Brookfield City Hall.

"Businesses and community members continue to support us, and for that, we're so appreciative," Roby said. "We are always looking for new people to join our committee. Our goal is to educate people about cancer, raise funds to continue seeking a cure, and, most importantly, honor survivors in Linn County and remember those we have lost to cancer."

Roby can be reached at 573-673-1525 for anyone interested in more information about participating with Relay For Life of Linn County.