Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.

Diamond Bowl, 218 N. Osage St., inspected May 2. No critical violations.

Mill Creek Park concession stand, 1717 N. River Blvd., inspected May 2.

•Tableware and utensils were found stored with food contact surfaces exposed.

Sonic Drive-In, 16909 E. U.S. 24, inspected May 2.

• Observed employee put on gloves without first washing hands.

Hardee’s, 17701 E. U.S. 24, inspected on May 3. No critical violations.

Dairy Queen, 4045 S. Little Blue Pkwy., inspected May 6.

• Interior of oven noted not being kept clean Blizzard machines noted not being kept clean.

Panera Bread, 18800 E. U.S. 40, inspected May 6. No critical violations.

La Bonita Market, 13605 E. 35th St. #B, inspected May 7. No critical violations.

Sheridan’s Frozen Custard, 4052 Lynn Court Dr., inspected May 7. No critical violations.

Sonic Drive-In, 11707 E. U.S. 24, inspected May 9. No critical violations.

7-Eleven, 17801 E. U.S. 24, inspected May 9. No critical violations.

QuikTrip, 16501 E. U.S. 40, inspected May 10. No critical violations.

Ranchero’s Mexican Food, 17106 E. U.S. 24, inspected May 10. No critical violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 20110 E. Jackson Drive, inspected May 13.

• Sink was used for a purpose other than hand washing.

• Spray bottles found hanging on hand sink in the bar.

McDonald’s, 18910 E. U.S. 40, inspected May 13. No critical violations.

Stone Canyon Golf Club, 22415 E. 39th St., #5, inspected on May 14. No critical violations.

Cosentino’s Sunfrersh, 18001 E. U.S. 24, inspected on May 16. No critical violations.

Sterling Apple Market, 11215 E. U.S. 24, inspected May 16. No critical violations.

The Villages of Jackson Creek Memory Cafe, 19400 E. 40th St., inspected on May 16. No critical violations.

Westside Cafe, 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected May 22. No critical violations.

McDonald’s, 11801 E. U.S. 40, inspected May 28. No critical violations.

Secrets Lounge, 12949 E. U.S. 40, inspected May 29. No critical violations.

Taco Bell, 11020 E. 23rd St., inspected may 29. No critical violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1340 S. Noland Road, inspected May 30. No critical violations.

Hooters of Kansas City, 19850 E. Valley View Pkwy., inspected June 3.

• Sink was used for a purpose other than hand washing. Spray bottles found hanging on hand sink in the bar.

• Time/temperature requirements are not met. Pan of chicken found at 68 degrees on the back of prep table. Disposed of.

Wingstop, 11825 E. U.S. 40, inspected June 3.

• Potato slicer has heavy lubricant build-up.

• No food handler cards available. Will return June 5 to see them.

Charley’s Grilled Subs, 18813 E. 39th St., #104, inspected June 4. No critical violations.

Cool Crest Family Fun Center, 10735 E. U.S. 40, inspected June 4. No critical violations.

Dragonfly Tea Zone, 18801 E. 39th St., inspected June 4.

• Server noted washing hands in a three-compartment sink.

• Pack of moldy strawberries found in walk-in. Crepe spreader and ice cream scoop found sitting in stagnant water.

• Juicer and utensils noted not being sanitized every four hours.

• Individual disposal paper towels noted not at each hand sink.

• Food service manager on premises. No Independence manager on duty.

McDonald’s, 16802 E. Gudgell Road, inspected June 4. No critical violations.

Original Pizza, 18801 E. 39th St., Suite #106, inspected June 4. No critical violations.

Subway Sandwiches, 2650 Hub Dr. # G, inspected on June 4. No critical violations.

Terra Health & Wellness Market, 19800 E. Jackson Dr., inspected June 4. No critical violations.

7-Eleven, 12333 E. U.S. 40, inspected June 4. No critical violations.

7-Eleven, 16801 E. Gudgell Road, inspected June 4. No critical violations.

Arby’s, 20111 E. Valley View Pkwy, inspected June 5. No critical violations.

Big Boy Burgers, 12401 E. U.S. 40, inspected june 5. No critical violations.

McDonald’s, 11700 E. U.S. 24, inspected June 5. No critical violations.

Hi-Boy Drive-In, 924 W. U.S. 24, inspected June 6. No critical violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 17837 E. U.S. 24, inspected June 6. No critical violations.

Target Stores, 17810 E. 39th St., inspected June 6. No critical violations.

Yumi Station, 15902 E. U.S. 24, inspected June 6.

• Kitchen staff was noted not washing hands at proper times. Employee put on gloves without washing hands

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4140 S. Noland Road, inspected June 7.

• Multiple members of kitchen staff noted not washing hands at proper times.

• The premises noted not being maintained. Grass around facility extremely tall. Have until June 11 to cut.

Saints Pub & Patio, 20220 E. Jackson Drive, inspected June 7.

• Procedures not followed to prevent contamination from hands.

• No tongs found at expo line drink station or at a bar for use in dispensing lemons limes oranges etc.

McDonald’s, 16235 E. U.S. 24, inspected June 10. No critical violations.

IHOP, 20100 E. Valley View Circle, inspected june 11. No critical violations

Sam’s Club, 4100 Bolger Road, inspected June 12. No critical violations.

Subway Sandwiches, 4000 S. Bolger Road, inspected June 14.

• Plumbing system shall be repaired and maintained in good repair. Hot water system not working properly.

Hi-Boy Drive-In, 16721 Gudgell Road, inspected June 17. No critical violations.

Noodles & Company, 2140 Independence Center Drive, inspected June 17. No critical violations.