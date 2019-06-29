'Follow without Hesitation' Sunday at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, is “Follow Without Hesitation.”

Rick Maupin will be the speaker, Barbara Graeff-Vinck the presider and pianist Pamela Landrum the music leader.

Closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. For more information, call 816-254-2211 or go to www.stone-church.org.

'Wild Women' concert hosted at First Christian

First Christian Church of Independence, 125 S. Pleasant St., will host a benefit concert at 3 p.m. July 14 by the vocal trio Wild Women of Kansas City – Lori Tucker, Geneva Price and Millie Edwards Nottingham. The benefit concert supports a new youth drop-in center at the church in partnership Drumm Farm Center for Children.