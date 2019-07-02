Kelly Poling Arts District

Kelly Poling's influence on Chillicothe can be seen most anywhere throughout town and now he is the namesake of the Kelly Poling Arts District. Last week, Poling’s family accepted a resolution form Mayor Theresa Kelly, which officially named Chillicothe’s Arts District, the Kelly Poling Arts District. Poling, 57, passed away on Dec. 2. Throughout Chillicothe there are 60 murals painted by Poling. Ben White, executive director of Main Street Chillicothe said Poling started in his first mural in Chillicothe in 2000 and completed the last one in the summer of 2018. The newly named Kelly Polling Arts District is located in the area around Locust Street, where Poling’s business, Original Artworks by Kelly, is located.