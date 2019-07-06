“Bohemian Rhapsody”
What: Film
Where: Rose Park, 1013 Park Ave.
When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
How much: Free
About: Oscar winner Rami Malek will rock you in this popular biopic about Freddie Mercury and Queen. Rated PG-13.
