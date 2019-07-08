KIRKSVILLE – Kirksville residents packed City Hall during last week’s Kirksville City Council meeting, expressing opposition to a proposal for a low-income housing development.

The Kirksville City Council will be considering a request to rezone 2602 and 2606 N. Lincoln St. from single family housing a planned multifamily residential district. Kirksville’s Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation in favor of the request during its June meeting.

Kirksville Mayor Zac Burden said the Council would debate the proposal during its study session today in City Hall, and likely vote on the measure next Monday.

The proposal comes from Affordable Equity Partners, which recently completed the Baltimore Meadows senior housing development on the 2200 block of N. Baltimore Street. It seeks rezoning of 8.8 acres located north of Woodwinds and south of a proposed subdivision on the east side of Lincoln Street, eventually creating six residential buildings and a multi-purpose building, with a total of 48 housing units tailored for low-income tenants.

Affordable Equity Partners is applying for low-income housing tax credits to help finance the project.

Few seats remained open in Council chambers during the citizen participation portion of the meeting, with all but a handful of those in attendance there to offer concerns about the plan and urge the Council to reject the rezoning request.

Residents speaking against the proposal expressed worries about impacts to property values and possible increases in crime rates. They also said North Lincoln Street itself is not suited to handle its existing traffic load, with a lack of sidewalks and bicycle lanes creating hazards for pedestrians. Adding more vehicles, they argued, would exacerbate the problem.

“This is the wrong place at the wrong time,” resident Troy Mihalevich said.

No one at the Council meeting spoke in favor of the project.



