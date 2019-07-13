July 13

The Kirksville Arts Association rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arts Center.



Movies in the Park: “Mary Poppins Returns” at dusk in Rotary Park.



Kiwanis Farmers’ Market: Local vendors will sell produce, baked goods and crafts in the downtown square from 7 a.m. to noon.



A.T. Still University White Coat Ceremonies will be held for incoming dental and osteopathic students.



NEMO Fairgrounds campgrounds open at 8 a.m. The Horse Show is at 2 p.m. A square dance will be held at 6 p.m. in the Showbarn.



