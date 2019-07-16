The 2019 NEMO Fair Young Miss, Teen Miss and Miss NEMO Fair Queen pageants were held Sunday afternoon at the fairgrounds. Fourteen young women competed throughout the day in categories including interview, talent and evening wear.

Stevie Wood, age 12, was crowned Young Miss. She is the daughter of Jerod and Shelly Wood.

Allison Pollard, age 14, was crowned Teen Miss. She is the daughter of Justin and Megan Pollard.

Molly West, age 22, was crowned NEMO Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Brenda West and Tim West.

Each winner will represent the NEMO Fair in the Missouri State Fair pageants.

Pictured: (pageant winners) Pageant winners, from left: Young Miss Stevie Wood, Fair Queen Molly West and Teen Miss Allison Pollard.