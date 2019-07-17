According to an accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Linn County on July 16.

According to the report, at about 8:13 p.m. on July 16 Prest'n M. Kloeppel, 22, Independence, was driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt south on Route M, five miles east of Purdin, when due to road construction and a pilot vehicle that was going north in the southbound lane, he collided with a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Kirk L. Harding, 38, Lee's Summit.

Harding was wearing a seat belt, Kloeppel and a passenger in his vehicle, 37-year-old Ronald W. Wheeler, 37, Independence, were not wearing seat belts. Wheeler received moderate injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.