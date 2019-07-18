Pallbearer
What: Music
Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.
When: 9 p.m. Friday
How Much: $15 to $18
About: For more than a decade, this Arkansas band has forged ahead as a leader in the world of metal. Skooma and Vitalis share the bill. www.rosemusichall.com.
Also tomorrow
Troy, Chemical Mass, Moose Plural, The Daily Crime, The Pour 8 p.m. at The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.; $5. www.thebluenote.com.
Paul Weber and the Scrappers 6 p.m. at Café Berlin, 220 N. Tenth St. www.cafeberlincomo.com.
“9 to 5” 2 and 8 p.m. at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre; $17 to $42. www.lyceumtheatre.org.
“Ragtime” 7 p.m. at Rhynsburger Theatre; $16. theatre.missouri.edu.
“White Christmas” 8 p.m. at Maplewood Barn, 2900 E. Nifong Blvd.; $3 to $12. www.maplewoodbarn.com.