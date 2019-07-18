A memorial service to honor former Blue Springs Chief of Police Howard L. Brown will be held today. Brown served as chief from 1965 to 2001 and recently passed away. Brown’s legacy as a public service touched and inspired many officials serving today, including Mayor Carson Ross and current Chief of Police Bob Muenz.

Ross said he knew Brown and his wife, who passed away in April 2016, since the late ’70s when Eloise Ross, the mayor’s wife, worked for the city. Ross said he became better acquainted with Brown after being elected to the Board of Aldermen in 1981.

“We remained friends through the 40 years,” he said. “May they both rest in peace for their contributions to this community.”

Chief Muenz said Brown was “one of, if not the longest serving police chiefs in the state.”

“That does not happen by accident, without a strong work ethic coupled with a devotion to community service,” he said. “His legacy is still felt throughout the department as well as the community, and serves as something for us all to aspire to achieve.”

The memorial service will be at First Christian Church, 701 N.W. 15th St., with visitation at 9 a.m. and the service at 10. Interment at the Blue Springs Cemetery will follow.