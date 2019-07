Jesse D. Phillips, 21, Gallatin, according to an arrest report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, was arrested at about 5:49 p.m., on July 17 in Daviess County for alleged leaving the scene of an accident, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for having no proof of insurance. He was held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional jail for 24 hours.