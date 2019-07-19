Bucklin's Green Hills Legion Riders Chapter No. 57 raised $8000 for the Department of Missouri Legion Riders earlier this summer. The motorcycle fundraiser was one of the many that the chapter has run in the past years.

All of the proceeds will go to the American Legion Scholarship Legacy Fund, exclusively benefiting disabled veterans and the children of diseased veterans since the attack against the Twin Towers nearly 18 years ago.

The Chapter received acknowledgement and presented the check at the Department Convention in St. Louis earlier this week.