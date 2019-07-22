According to an accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol at about 9:25 p.m., on July 21, Timothy Goosey, 22, Marceline, was driving a 2000 Chevy Suburban south on Highway C in Bevier when the back end of his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Seth Berney, 17, Huntsville.

According to the report Berney and a passenger, Marissa D. Madrigal, 18, Bevier, received minor injuries and were taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. Both Berney and Madrigal were wearing seatbelts. According to the report, Goosey was not.