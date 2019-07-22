Over the weekend, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to several area accidents, some of which left those involved with injuries.

Troopers report that at 5:45 p.m., Sunday in Caldwell County, Ronald L Parsons. 71, El Segundo, Calif., was driving a 2010 BMW RS motorcycle southbound on Turkey Road, west of Braymer, when he lost control, ran off the road and the motorcycle overturned. Parsons was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, was wearing a helmet.

At 10:45 a.m., on July 21, troopers responded to an accident where a 2009 Pontiac G6, driven by Nathaniel Z. Carter, 19, Trenton, was driving on NE 3rd Street, one-half a mile west of Trenton when he lost control went down a ditch striking a tree.

Carter was wearing a seatbelt but still sustained moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Troopers also submitted an accident report involving a 200 Ford F-150, which occurred at 7:11 p.m., on July 20 at NW Crane Lane and NW 27nd Avenue in Trenton.

According to the report, Jonathan D. Huber-Bethards, 18, Trenton, was driving two miles north of Trenton when he lost control of the vehicle, went off of the east side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top.

A passenger, Tierney N. Doolittle, 17, Trenton, received minor injuries and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.