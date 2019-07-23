The Sunday morning fire shut down parts of highway 36 for two hours.

Just before 6 a.m., on July 21, Brookfield Fire Department received a call about a tractor-trailer on fire in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 between Marceline and Brookfield near Brookfield Tractor, causing the highway to be closed for several hours Sunday morning.

Brookfield Fire Chief Larry Flynn said that when his crews arrived on scene the tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

Flynn said while there has been no official cause for the fire released, it appeared to have started near the brakes on the rear of the tractor-trailer.

“The driver said he heard a popping sound and he got out and said the fire was already too big for him to put out with his fire extinguisher,” Flynn reported.

Assisting the 10 members of the Brookfield Fire Department in the response was eight members of the Marceline Fire Department, Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As a result of the fire, Highway 36 was closed for about two hours. Flynn said traffic was rerouted off of westbound Highway 36 down FF to Highway 11 and back into Brookfield and onto Highway 36.

Flynn said it took crews about two hours to get the fire put out and debris removed. No injuries were reported.