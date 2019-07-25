MISSING: Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24.

Authorities from several different law enforcement agencies are in Braymer as the search for a pair of missing brothers from Wisconsin continues.

Nick Diemel, 35, and his brother, Justin Diemel, 24, last had contact with friends and family in Wisconsin at 11 a.m., on Sunday. they were supposed to catch a plane back to Wisconsin at Kansas City International Airport at 1:50 p.m., Sunday and did not make their flight. On Monday, their rented black Ford F250 four-door truck was found at a commuter parking lot in Holt.

Then all day Wednesday, investigators from several agencies searched a 78-acre Caldwell County property in their search to find the brothers.

The brothers are co-owners of Diemel's Livestock in the Seymour area. They were on a business trip in Missouri when they disappeared without a trace. Various reports state this is not the first time one or both of the brothers have been in the area for business; they have cattle here in Missouri as well as Indiana and other states. Nick travels frequently.

Family members have arrived in the area to help with the search.

Authorities are not saying who the brothers were doing business with, in the area or what lead them to the property in Braymer, since the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 816-632-8477.