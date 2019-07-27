'Cool Treats and Hot Beats' at First Christian

Independence First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant St., invites the community to “Cool Treats and Hot Beats,” an ice cream social that will be 2-4 p.m. Aug. 3 on the north lawn. Ice cream and entertainment will be provided. For more information contact the church at 816-252-6100 or fccindepmo.org.

'Holy conversation' at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence is “Prayer: A Holy Conversation.” Sharon Hannah will be the presider and Alecia Cripps the speaker. Music will be provided by Phyllis Gregg and Supavan Brown.

Stone Church is handicap accessible, and closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired.

For more information, call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org.

Free clothing exchange at Summit Grove CofC

Summit Grove Community of Christ, 411 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence, will host a free clothing exchange from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Clothing in all sizes, infants to adults, will be included. Donations of clothing are appreciated but not required to take part. For more information, email summitgrove411@gmail.com or leave a message at 816-461-4186.

Rummage sale at Timothy Lutheran

Timothy Lutheran School, 425 NW R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, will hold its annual rummage sale Aug. 1-3 in the Family Life Center. Sale hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Clothing, toys, household items, furniture, books, jewelry, knickknacks and more will be available. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.

– Examiner staff