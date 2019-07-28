PIKE COUNTY – Lydia A. Byrne, 19, of St. Louis, died at the scene of an accident at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in rural Pike County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Byrne was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger on a private gravel road .6 mile from 17883 Pike County Road 233.

Officers said the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions, and she lost control of it. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit an electric wire fence and overturned. Byrne was not using a safety device. She was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. July 27 by Pike County EMS personnel.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff's Department.