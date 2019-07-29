Bar owners and business owners turned out in force Monday to beat back a proposed ban on cut-throat drink specials.

Columbia held an interested parties meeting Monday afternoon at City Hall to get feedback from the public on a proposed ordinance that would forbid bars and restaurants from offering free alcoholic beverages, unlimited drinks for a fixed or cover price, two-for-one specials and or below-cost sales.

The rules would not apply to private, catered events if a contract is signed between the business and event sponsor at least 72 hours in advance. If the council passes the ordinance as drafted, alcohol licensees would need to give the city the serving size and normal retail price of a beverage in writing.

City leaders view the issue as one of public health. Steve Hollis, a human services manager for the Columbia/Boone Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the target of the ordinance is excessive drinking. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Barbara Peters said the goal is to make downtown safer.

“This was something we asked the staff to look into because of the excessive drinking and mobs of kids that we seem to have late at night," Peters said.

City spokesman Steve Sapp noted in an email that the restrictions would apply only between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. each night.

“The proposed ordinance does not set a limitation on specials all day,” Sapp wrote in the email sent before the meeting.

Hollis read the proposed ordinance and explained why staff members wrote each provision the way they did. Members of the audience asked staff questions for 45 minutes, then commented for about another 45 minutes. Only one person who spoke supported the measure.

Bar owners and people opposed to government restrictions on happy hour packed the council chambers.

Jesse Garcia owns several bars and dance venues in Columbia including Roxy’s and The Penguin Piano Bar, both at 1025 E. Broadway, and The Social Room at 220 N. 8th St. Garcia organized a protest of the proposed ordinance before the meeting.

Like others at the meeting, Garcia said that downtown student housing is the real problem.

“You kind of created your own mess here,” Garcia told city staff members. “You have no data to say they got drunk at the bars.”

Before the meeting Brian Fitzgerald stood with a sign which read “It’s not going to fix the problem, try something else,” scrawled with a black marker on white poster board.

Fitzgerald, a 22-year-old software engineer, said drink specials are not the main factor that draws him to certain bars.

“It doesn’t really factor into my decision making at all,” Fitzgerald said. “If I’m going to go out, I’m going to go drinking wherever.”

Like others at the meeting, Fitzgerald did not believe the tactic will reduce binge drinking. Instead, violators of alcohol licensing laws should face stiffer penalties, Fitzgerald said.

Attendees expressed frustration that the council asked staff members to draft the ordinance after a recommendation by an advisory commission, rather than directly from public feedback.

In November 2017, the Columbia Substance Abuse Advisory Commission gave the council a list of recommendations to curb excessive drinking. The council heard another set of recommendations for drink special rules from city staff members in February.

The commission includes a University of Missouri appointee, a Columbia Public Schools appointee, a health care professional, an individual under age 25 and five other community members.

The council directed staff members to draft the ordinance because of feedback from those community representatives, Hollis said.

No fiscal impact study was done, nor were any business owners involved in the drafting of the ordinance, Hollis said in response to a question. City members held the meeting to hear the concerns of residents and business owners, Hollis said.

“That’s why we’re here today,” Hollis said.

Peters expressed surprise city staff members did not talk to business owners about the issue before Monday.

A February memo to the council said that from 2014 to 2016, Columbia had the third-highest number of alcohol-involved fatal crashes statewide, trailing only Kansas City and St. Louis. In an interview, Garcia dismissed this stat and noted the city has one of the largest populations in the state.

Still, alcohol-involved accidents make up a larger percentage of car crashes than most of the state. Between 2012 and 2016, 36 percent of Boone County driving deaths involved alcohol, six percent higher than the statewide rate, according to the council memo.

The ordinance would also prohibit businesses from offering free samples or tasting of any alcoholic beverage. Hollis said any free tastings or samplings after 9 p.m would be prohibited.

Staff members will work on the draft ordinance based on comments at the meeting and send it, along with the feedback, to the council. The council could vote on the ordinance “fairly soon” Hollis said.

“This is not a typical step we take in the process,” Hollis said. “Normally you’d be talking to a commission or staff.”

Peters said the issue will likely take a while to get ironed out.

“This might come up soon, but probably not," she said.

