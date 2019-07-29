Hillbilly BBQ Cookoff

The Laurie Hillbilly BBQ Cook-Off will be held at the Laurie Fairgrounds Aug 2-3. Competitors will be selling their barbecue to the public and a Kid’s Q contest will be held for kids. The Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctions the cook-off. For more information, go to www.cityoflaurie.com.

Duck Drop

The annual Great Bagnell Dam Duck Drop will be held with the fun zone opening August 3 at 10 a.m. and the Duck Drop at noon. Held below Bagnell Dam, the Family Fun Zone will include games and booths for kids to enjoy.

Church Rummage Sale

The Kent Memorial Lutheran Church will be holding its annual Rummage Sale on Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Kent is located in Sunrise Beach next to the Sunrise Cantina.