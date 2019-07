According to an accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol at about 5:15 p.m., on July 30, Mitchell Mayer, 55, Chillicothe, was driving a 2015 ford Focus east on Highway 6, one mile east of Humphreys when a deer ran onto the roadway causing the vehicle to hit it. According to the report, Mayer was wearing a seatbelt but received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.