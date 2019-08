The Kirksville Church of Christ and Ekklesia Campus Ministry are sponsoring a marriage workshop, “Building Strong Relationships,” in September.

The event is Sept. 7-8 in Kirksville. The guest speaker will be Dr. Bob Whiddon Jr., executive director of Hope Harbor Children’s Home in Claremore, Okla.

For more information, call (660) 627-4003, or visit kirksvillechurchofchrist.org.