The Oscar winning producer of Apocalypse Now Final Cut is coming to Branson for a showing of the film on the largest IMAX screen in the Midwest.

IMAX and Lionsgate are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s critically acclaimed classic Apocalypse Now by inviting audiences to experience the Vietnam War epic like never before with a special engagement of Apocalypse Now Final Cut in select IMAX theaters, including Branson, on Aug. 15 and Aug.18.

Special guest, Oscar winning producer, Gray Frederickson will attend Branson’s Aug. 15 premiere, with a short panel before the film at 7 p.m. and an exclusive meet and greet directly following. Frederickson is a long-time producer for Francis Ford Coppola and was nominated for an Academy Award for producing Apocalypse Now. Frederickson also received an Oscar for producing The Godfather Part II.

“I’m excited to see this new version, especially on the largest IMAX screen in the midwest,” said Frederickson. “I’ve never seen the movie that way before.”

Restored from the original negative for the first time ever and digitally remastered for IMAX with crystal clear images and powerful surround sound, Apocalypse Now Final Cut is a must-see cinematic theatre event fans won’t want to miss.

“In truth, I’ve always wanted Apocalypse Now to be exhibited in the grandest format of cinema conceivable,” said Coppola. “And now audiences will have a chance to experience ‘Final Cut’ in the most immersive format in existence.”

Apocalypse Now Final Cut will show in Branson only twice, on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Visit bransonimax.com for ticket information.

Francis Ford Coppola’s stunning vision of “The Heart of Darkness” in all of us, Apocalypse Now, remains a classic and compelling Vietnam War epic. Martin Sheen stars as Army Captain Willard, a troubled man sent on a dangerous and mesmerizing odyssey into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade American colonel named Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has succumbed to the horrors of war and barricaded himself in a remote outpost. Apocalypse Now Final Cut is Coppola’s most realized version of the film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards®, won three Golden Globes® and is one of AFI’s top 100 films.