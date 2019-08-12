Area road work through Friday

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region through Aug. 18. In a press release, MoDOT officials ask drivers to remember that continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work and more, in addition to the work mentioned below. All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September. More info: https://www.modot.org/route-o-platte-river-bridge-replacement

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, Aug. 12 – 15

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 71 to I-29, Aug. 12 – 15

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project of the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. A one-lane, signalized bypass is in place during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project of the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September. More info: https://www.modot.org/us-route-169-castile-creek-bridge

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route 33 to Route VV, Aug. 12 – 14

Route 33 – Pothole patching from Route 116 to Route PP, Aug. 14 – 16

Route Z – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to the Platte County line, Aug. 14 – 16

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September. More info: https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River and the Overflow bridges, Aug. 12 – Aug. 17. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound on the Locust Creek Bridge, Aug. 12 – 15

Route 11 – Bridge rehabilitation on the West Yellow Creek east of Brookfield, Aug. 12 – 16. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route M – Resurfacing project from the northern Brookfield city limits to Route 11. Aug. 12 – 16. This project includes night work.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to County Road 228, Aug. 12 – 16. This project includes night work and a 12-foot width restriction.