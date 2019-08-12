According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox on Aug. 6, at about 11:52 a.m., Deputy John Stafford and Cox responded to a location in Chula for a reported person acting very unusual, being threatening and armed with two large knives outside a residence. the incident resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old from New Cambria.

Upon arrival Cox witnessed the suspect to still be armed and flee into a home. The suspect was told he was under arrest and refused to comply with the officer's demands. The suspect soon entered a bath/laundry room and continued refusing to comply with being arrested. A short while later the man was taken into custody without incident.

Officers arrested Todd A. Grigsby, 32, New Cambria, for alleged class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, class E felony resisting arrest and class D felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Grigsby remained uncooperative during his time at the LCSO and additional assistance was required to place him in a patrol vehicle for transport to jail.

A warrant for Grigsby was been issued in Livingston County for the alleged crimes. Bond was initially placed at $25,000 cash.

Grigsby is on parole for the offenses of assault-2nd degree and burglary-2nd degree. The parole officer has been notified of this incident.

Grigsby, who has an extensive criminal background, is scheduled in court at 8:30 a.m., on Aug. 21 on the confined docket hearing scheduled with an appearance from Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center.