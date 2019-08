Absentee voting for Aug. 20 Sheriff elections

The election for the next Linn County Sheriff will be on Aug. 20, 2019. Registered voters who are unable to vote that day can cast an absentee ballot at the Linn County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Linn County Courthouse in Linneus.

Absentee ballots can be cast from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m. on regular business days and from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Aug. 17.