Troopers from the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a Callao man after a one-vehicle accident on Monday morning and charged him with alleged DWI as an aggravated offender.

According to an accident report Sean Peterson, 38, Callao, was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe south on Route UU, one mile west of Callao when he drove off of the side of the road, hit a highway sign, overturned and was ejected before the vehicle came to rest on its side.

Peterson received serious injuries and was taken by Macon County Ambulance then was airlifted to the University of Missouri-Columbia, where troopers arrested him at 8:31 a.m., for alleged felony DWI - aggravated offender. He was not taken into custody, according to the arrest report, due to the need for medical treatment.