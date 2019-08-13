Reports from the Marceline Police Department from July 29-Aug.4, include 91 completed security checks and the following reports:

July 29 - Officers took a report of property damage in the 500 block of West Broadway.

July 29 - Officers received a call about a suspicious person in the 800 block of North Chestnut. The area was checked and no one was located.

July 29 - Officers took a walk in delayed accident report at the police station.

July 30 - Tyler Weeks, 26, of Booneville was issued a summons for speeding.

July 31 - Officers received a call about a suspicious person in the 800 block of North Chestnut. The area was checked and no one was located.

Aug. 3 - Officers received a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of North Kansas. The area was checked and no one was located.