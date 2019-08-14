Triumphant has been voted the Favorite Quartet for 9 years running.

Beginning at 7 p.m., on Thursday, the Triumphant Quartet will be in concert at Turning Point Church, 2971 N Washington St., in Chillicothe.

Singing News Magazine holds a fan award ceremony every year and Triumphant has been voted the Favorite Quartet for 9 years running.

They also were awarded Favorite Artist Of The Year, Favorite Album Of The Year for “Thankful" and Favorite Song Of The Year for “Chain Breaker”. In addition, Eric Bennett was named Bass Singer Of The Year for the last several years.

The quartet has been together since 2003 when they began their combined music career in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., opening for Louise Mandrell at the Mandrell Theater. When Louise retired and sold her theater Triumphant decided to take their music ministry on the road and have traveled across the nation and around the world sharing God’s word in music.

Many of the songs they sing are written by and arranged by group member Scotty Inman and they have several No. 1 songs from their latest project on the monthly Singing News Charts such as “Eye of the Storm”, “Even Me”, “We Believe” and "Going There”

Triumphant's excellent vocal abilities allow them to do a variety of styles in their music, allowing them to appeal to all age groups and genres of music.

This event does not require a ticket however a generous offering will be received.

For more information, contact Don Boswell at 660-214-0351 by phone or text.