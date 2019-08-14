Three area residents were arrested on Aug. 13 by the Missouri State highway Patrol (MSHP) in various parts of the state.

According to reports at about 4:19 p.m., on Aug. 13, in Clinton County troopers arrested Shawn P. Shamp, 43, Hamilton, for alleged felony unlawful use of a weapon. Shamp was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

Troopers also arrested 31-year-old Derrick B. Stonger, Brookfield, at about 6:20 p.m., Aug. 13 in Linn County for alleged driving while suspended. He was later released from the Brookfield Police Department, according to the report.

Kelton G. Diggs, Chillicothe, was arrested at the State Fair, in Pettis County, at about 9:26 p.m., on Aug. 13, for alleged DWI. He was processed at the State Fair Zone Office and released.