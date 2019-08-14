Dorothy Damschen, 93, of rural Hampden, ND, died on Aug. 12, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Dorothy Damschen, 93, of rural Hampden, ND, died on Aug. 12, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Funeral Services for Dorothy will be held on Friday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Zoar Free Lutheran Church, Hampden with Reverend Craig Wentzel officiating. Burial will be in the Storlie Cemetery, rural Hampden. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation on Friday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Dorothy Lucille Reynolds was born on April 6, 1926, in Lunds Valley, ND, the daughter of Earl and Hope (Erving) Reynolds. She attended school in western North Dakota and later at Hampden Public School after moving to the area with her family. Dorothy graduated from Starkweather Public School. She met Frank Damschen when she was 15 years old. They faithfully wrote letters for over four years while Frank was serving his country during World War II and they were united in marriage on March 10, 1946, at Zoar Free Lutheran Church in Hampden. They lived for a short time in San Antonio, TX, returned to rural Hampden and began farming. They lived, farmed, ranched and raised their family through the years at rural Hampden. Dorothy hosted many Good News Club groups and Bible studies in their home and she always had a passion for sharing her faith and teaching others about Jesus. From 1986 to 2006, she and Frank made their home in Pelican Rapids, MN, making many dear friends through the years. She especially enjoyed her years working part-time at the Pelican Rapids Public Library. She was an avid reader, a writer, and had a true love and enjoyment for people, so her job at the library was a perfect fit. Among the things she loved were visits with friends, hosting bible studies in her home and listening to her family sing and play music. She had a special talent for bragging about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always displayed great strength and joy, even in the midst of life’s most difficult circumstances and she loved to laugh. As she said, “If I didn’t laugh a lot, I’d cry a lot…so I might as well laugh!” She was a devoted wife, loving mother, dearest grandmother and great-grandmother, wise mentor, and special friend and neighbor. Her greatest desire, through both her life and death, was that people would come to know Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior. She had an experience that changed her life forever when she made a decision to invite Jesus Christ into her life and live for Him. In a letter she wrote to be read at her funeral, she said, “In the many years since that night I have never regretted that decision. Jesus changed my life, all for the better. What can be better than living to [93] years old with peace in your heart, whatever your circumstances, and the security of knowing your final destination is a home in heaven.” She is survived by; daughter, Brenda and her husband, Larry Halverson of Egeland; son, Charles Damschen and his wife, Alice of Hampden; grandchildren, Travis Halverson, Egeland, ND, Audrey Stockstad, Fargo, ND, Naomi Damschen, Bismarck, ND, Charlie (Erika) Damschen, Iowa City, IA, Gabrielle (Vonjy) Razafinjatovo, Bismarck; great-grandchildren, Ava Stockstad, Cayce, Archer, and Callan Damschen; sister, Doris (Richard) Davis, Tyler, TX; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her husband of 65 years, Frank; parents, Hope and Earl; brothers, Earl and Roy Reynolds; and sisters, Mildred Dellie, Alvina, Fessenden, ND, and Joyce Plouvier. The family wishes to thank the staff at Altru for their very loving care and support for Dorothy and her family.