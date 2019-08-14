A 9-year-old and a 29-year old died in the early morning accident.

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident at the Cameron city limits early Wednesday morning.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at about 3:20 a.m., on Aug. 13, a semi-truck driven by a Kenneth Eldridge, 59, Petaluma, Calif., was stopped at a red light at Highway 36 and Bob Griffin Road in Cameron when he began to head west and the back of the truck was struck by a westbound Honda CRV driven by Desari Lathrop, 29, the CRV then overturned and partially ejected the driver, according to the report.

At about 4:30 a.m., Dekalb County Corner Heath Turner pronounced Lathrop, and a 9-year-old passenger, Savion Spearman-Lathrop, Kansas City, dead on the scene. A second passenger, Ariana Hill, 3, Kansas City, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The two fatalities were not wearing seatbelts.