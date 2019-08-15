The Hannibal POPS Club will host the 7th Annual Epic Music Showcase this Saturday, Aug. 17 to raise money for National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal POPS Club will host the 7th Annual Epic Music Showcase this Saturday, Aug. 17 to raise money for National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The show will feature Billboard Top 40 rock band Saul as well as Discrepancies, the Many Colored Death, Inner Outlines and Hannibal's own Nowake, which has three members who work for the Hannibal Fire Department. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 5 p.m. at the POPS Club, 12957 South Highway 61. All ages are welcome with those 21 and older needing proper identification to get wristbands for alcohol. Food will be sold by members of the POPS Club. Event shirts and coozies are for sale as well. Cost of admission is $15 at the gates.

With a cause like National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, it's a win-win. Three members of Nowake work for Hannibal Fire Department, so the cause is very near and dear to their hearts. Sean McHargue, guitarist with Nowake, said he hoped to raised awareness about the cause and a good amount of money to support the foundation.

“With three of the five members of Nowake being firefighters, we wanted to pick something that we stood behind,” McHargue said.

Mark Kempker, lead singer with Nowake, said the foundation helps take care of families of paid and volunteer firefighters who suffer a severe disability or death.

“For me, it's a really near and dear cause,” Kempker said. “I'm really excited about having the opportunity to get out there and try to raise some money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.”

Many local businesses and organizations have come together to make this year's Epic Music Showcase the best one yet, and Kempker said the community support from area sponsors and the POPS Club made everything possible for a unique experience.

“Any time you can get bands together, that's fun in itself. It's a great release,” he said. And with us, having three firefighters in our band, there are some things that we go through when we're working. This is a great stress reliever for us to get the opportunity to be up on stage with some other really great bands in the area and also two national acts.”

McHargue said he looks forward to being a part of the seventh installment of the Epic Music Showcase.

“We just basically took it, tried to keep it simple, pick a good charity, put a good show on, and everything just falls into place, really,” McHargue said.

More information is available on the event's Facebook page at Epic Music Showcase 2019.