Local representatives serving on the Missouri Propane Gas Association Board of Directors participated in the organization’s Annual Meeting recently, held at Old Kinderhook Lodge near Camdenton.

During the meeting, attendees reviewed the Association’s past year. Highlights included training more than 1200 students statewide on propane safety, awarding $2000 scholarships to nine Missouri students and supporting legislative changes to make more funding available for a school energy loan program.

Area residents serving on the Missouri Propane Gas Association Board of Directors, includes: Association Officer and Membership Chair, Mark Porth, CHS, Lawson; Region 1 Director, Tom Standturf, The People’s Coop, Trenton; Region 2 Director, Steve Jenkins, Tina Oil, Tina; and Associate Director, Ron Keeling, LPG Ventures, Kearney.

MPGA is a not-for-profit trade association organized to promote the safe and efficient use of propane.