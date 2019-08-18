No, this is not a treatise on your least favorite politician. It is instead based on the questionable premise a few of you out there may be reading this without having consumed the relevant literature parlayed earlier this week by Mike Szydlowski.

Mike is the science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools. As such, he flits among the students and venues of the school district making science fun for his charges. Many of his fans are readers of the Tribune, including this writer, who does not qualify as one of Mike’s designated charges but is able to learn from his lessons just the same.

This week Mike wrote about the skunk, a well-known and feared mammal that has populated the Earth for longer than we humans have been here. Mike’s thoroughly informative piece was accompanied by a sweet photo of the black and white furry creature that looks irresistibly cuddly until we remember the manner in which the skunk protects his territory.

In an easy locution understood by any eighth grader and a few newspaper columnists, Mike describes the internal chemistry the skunk uses to build an internal store of awful stinky fluid he is able to dispense from his after parts with surprising accuracy to repel intruders of any genus, animal or human, that might foolishly get within range. Mike tells us the skunk’s miraculous chemical compound is only made more odoriferous when mixed with water, thus the frustration many a dog owner knows after trying to bathe Fido clean after an encounter with you-know-whose artillery.

But true to the helpful soul he is, Mike reveals a home-brew antidote – cheers, please – that will de-scent the skunk’s leavings. To make sure my meager follow-up herewith will transmit this essential information to the few of you who may not have gotten the recipe first-hand from Mike, write this down and put it in your archives of medical lore for retrieval as needed when the desperate time arrives:

Mix together one quart of 3-percent hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup baking soda and one teaspoon of liquid detergent. Lather the afflicted territory with this magic stuff, let sit for a few minutes and then rinse off.

To describe what happens, I quote verbatim the explanation given by Mike Szydlowski, part chemist, part teacher and part physician: “Your homemade lather will react with that smelly compound and add an oxygen atom to it. This new configuration does not have the same smelly particles and can now be washed away with water.”

Voila! Who knew? Mike knew, and now so do we.

Mike also mentions a compound recently discovered by scientists likely to show up before long as a commercial product to neutralize stinky chemicals, but for the time being mix the above products from your pantry and stand ready to confound the assault of the furry creature you have thought until now only could be offset by avoidance.

Stay tuned for more near life-saving advice from Mike the CPS Science Guy. His lessons appear in the Tribune every week along with a pop quiz to see what you have learned. With diligent regular attendance, we might become qualified to go on to the ninth grade.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Knowing what must be done does away with fear.

Activist Rosa Parks