The Independence Advisory Board of Health proposed several modifications to the city's indoor smoking ordinance for the City Council to consider, including banning smoking in apartments.

Right now, the lone proposal drawing enthusiasm from much of the council has to do with vaping – specifically to expand the definition of smoking to include vapor products and alternative nicotine delivery devices.

The other proposed changes included prohibiting smoking in multi-unit housing; removing exceptions for smoking in a percentage of hotel, motel and long-term care facilities; and restricting smoking at transportation shelter and bus stops. They were part of a resolution for the city manager to pursue ordinance amendments to the city's Clean Indoor Act.

But a vote to even send the resolution back to staff failed by a 3-3 count, with Curt Dougherty, Mike Huff and Scott Roberson in favor and Karen DeLuccie, Tom Van Camp and Mayor Eileen Weir against. Council Member John Perkins was absent. No one gave a second on the motion to vote on the original resolution.

In 2006, when Independence voters petitioned to put the original Clean Indoor Air Act on the ballot and then decisively prohibited smoking within enclosed areas of public places and places of employment, vaping was was still a few years from existence.

“I think the city manager has heard tonight what the council is interested in,” Weir said. “I think there's an opportunity to make some small modifications, to modernize this to include vaping.”

City Manager Zach Walker stressed that Monday's resolution was simply to seek direction and see if some changes were worth more staff time. He said he planned to bring an amendment strictly on vaping in the near future.

DeLuccie wondered if vaping might already be covered under existing ordinance language as a “combustible” product, but Assistant City Manager Christina Heinen said it was not.

“We're all worried about youth vaping, obviously,” said retired doctor and UMKC medical professor Don Potts, a Board of Health member. Potts said the board recommended the apartment smoking ban because second-hand smoke can reach other units.

Roberson offered an amendment for the apartment prohibition to be a recommendation, something Potts later said he agreed with, but Roberson got no support.

Weir and DeLuccie especially questioned amending a voter-driven initiative.

“(Vaping) did not exist when this came forward,” Weir said, “but it's not our authority to supercede what voters approved.”

“Are we inviting a problem,” DeLuccie said. “Are we inviting harassment phone calls (from neighbors of offenders)?”

Potts said he understood the concerns about amending something specific that voters had approved, adding that another ballot measure could work.

“I would have no objection to doing that if it's done right,” he said.