Independence Police continue to investigate after an Amtrak train fatally hit a bicyclist Friday afternoon.

Officers were sent about 3:15 p.m. Friday to the railroad tracks north of U.S. 24 and Wilson Road in the Fairmount neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not determined if the man, whose name has not been released, was crossing the tracks on his bike or riding with the tracks.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the Missouri River Runner train was traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City and was delayed more than two hours by the incident, with no injuries to crew or passengers.

– Examiner staff