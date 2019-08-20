Over the weekend, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to several accidents and also arrested several area residents.

According to an arrest report at about 6:34 a.m., on Aug. 15 troopers arrested Michael W. Taylor, 50, Hamilton, in Caldwell County, for a Platte County warrant for a moving traffic violation. He was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

At 12:35 p.m., on Aug. 17, troopers responded to an accident two miles south of Jamesport at Nikel Avenue and 330th street. According to the report Gerald R. Souders, 69, Jampesoort was driving when he failed to yield to a 2016 GMC Sierra being driven by Robert Chester, 74, Gallatin.

According to the report, Souders received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. A passenger, Esther A. Miller, 51, Jamesport received minor injuries and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital. According to the report neither Souders or Miller were wearing seat belts, however, Chester was.

At 10;19 p.m., on Aug, 17, troopers also responded to an accident on LIV 312, 12 miles from Chillicothe after Vincent Mathews, 24, Hale, lost control of a 2017 Polaris Razor on a mud-covered roadway and overturned. During the accident Monica Ponder, 25, Trenton, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center.