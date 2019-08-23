The interchange between Interstate 70 and I-435 will be even more closed off this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close the left-hand exit ramps from I-435 to I-70 from about 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in preparation for permanently closing those ramps next month. Those ramps are from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and from northbound I-435 to westbound I-70.

The Chiefs have a preseason home game Saturday evening, and fans heading to Arrowhead Stadium from the north are encouraged to take southbound I-435 to the U.S. 40 exit and head east to Blue Ridge Cutoff if they are entering from gates 3 and 4 on the southeast. Fans traveling from the north who are entering gates 5 and 6 on the west should get on westbound I-70 and promptly exit at Manchester (exit 7B), then head to Raytown Road or Stadium Drive.

Motorists who need access to eastbound I-70 from southbound I-435 should take the U.S. 40 exit from I-435 and continue east until U.S. 40 passes underneath I-70. Motorists who need to access to westbound I-70 from northbound I-435 should continue north to the 23rd Street exit, turn left to go under the bridge and then get on I-435 south to I-70 west.

As of now, MoDOT plans to permanently close the left-hand exit ramps and demolish the bridges the weekend beginning Sept. 6, which will require fully closing I-70 in the vicinity. MoDOT has not released details about that particular closure.

Two loop ramps at the interchange – I-70 westbound to I-435 southbound and I-70 eastbound to I-435 northbound – were closed in March and have been torn up. They will be rebuilt to join with the new I-435 bridges to be built over I-70. To replace the left-hand exit ramps, MoDOT is building longer flyover ramps that exit off the right side to ease congestion and reduce crashes from weaving traffic.

After Chiefs games, the ramps from Manchester Trafficway to I-70 will be open, and the current detours in place will be returned to their normal path all other days.

MoDOT says the I-435 and I-70 interchange has more than 100,000 vehicles pass through daily. For comparison, about 70,000 use the I-470 and I-70 interchange in Independence. The $47 million interchange project is expected to take until December 2020.