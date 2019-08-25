KIRKSVILLE – Each week this summer, the Daily Express will preview the upcoming Kirksville Arts Association Summer on the Square concert by interviewing the band. Concerts are 7 p.m. Friday on the Adair County Courthouse. Here is our Q&A with Michael Bump, director of Truman Steel, the band featured in the final Summer on the Square concert Friday.

How did the band get started?

Since joining the music faculty at Truman in 2000, I had always wanted to expand the curriculum offerings to include world music performance experiences, specifically, steel pan music. I’d had many years prior experience performing and arranging with steel bands, and knew how infectious and community-oriented the art form was. In 2011, I was granted a research sabbatical to go to Trinidad-Tobago so that I could perform and further study the indigenous steel pan bands centered around Port of Spain. During my time, I befriended native pan builder/tuner, Mappo Richardson. Upon hearing my interest in establishing a steel pan program at Truman, Mappo offered to build a starter ensemble for us and ship the instruments to Kirksville. A year and a half later, and after countless meetings and grant writing, Ralph Cupelli (then assistant to the provost and vice president for academic affairs) granted the funds to make it happen. We established an official ensemble course for students, as well as a history prerequisite course on the history of pan music in Trinidad & Tobago. Our instruments arrived fall of 2012, with our inaugural campus concert in December of that year.

How would you describe your band's music?

The musical/learning experience with Truman Steel is pretty faithful to roots of pan in Trinidad & Tobago, dating back to the early 1940s. Much of the music is based on Calypso, a song form native to the islands. We also study and perform many other styles of music, including Songo, Samba, and of course popular Western styles of jazz, and even classical transcriptions.

You've performed before at Summer on the Square before. What keeps the group coming back?

Honestly, I’ve lost count(!), but I believe this may be our seventh finale concert for Summer on the Square. Steve Russon has been very kind to ask us back each year. We love performing for our community, it’s that simple! Everyone seems to really enjoy it, and we enjoy bringing it back. For many, it’s the first time they’ve ever seen a live steel band performance, so I try to do a bit of show/tell as to how the pans are made, how they are played, etc.

What do you enjoy about performing?

As a percussionist, our inventory of instruments is infinite, and we spend a lifetime discovering, practicing, and learning new techniques and musical styles. There is nothing else quite like performing pan, however. You can never be in a bad mood when performing and/or listening to pan!

What are some of the more difficult aspects of performing?

Steel pan was a lucky accident, born out of the need for the grass roots classes of Trinidad & Tobago to find a new means of expression when traditional drums were banned by the British ruling class. Today, pans continue to be made in ways that are unique to the craftsman. Notes on one instrument type are not necessarily in the same position or range of those made by another craftsman. This can make learning music very challenging. Another difficult aspect, of course, would be the logistics of finding (good) pans to perform.

When did you personally get started in music?

My interest in music has always been percussion - born of many nights in front of the TV in the late ‘60s, watching the Monkees and wanting to be Mickey Dolenz. Lessons at the local music store soon followed with a very patient jazz drummer named Charlie Loreggo, who understood the value of fundamentals. After that, there was no turning back!

What is your favorite thing about steel drum music?

It’s infectious. It is a communal bonding agent, capable of bringing great joy to all who listen.

Any message you'd like to send to Kirksville about your upcoming concert?

Come on out and help support this wonderful gift of music and learning that our students and Truman State University have helped create for our community! Bring your dancing shoes!



