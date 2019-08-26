Over the weekend troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests.

At 2:49 p.m., on Friday, troopers arrested Gary M. Swifford, 46, Trenton, in Sullivan for alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and for having no seatbelt. He was later released.

At 1:44 a.m., on Aug. 24, troopers in Livingston County arrested James A. Baldwin, 21, Brookfield, for alleged DWI, no front license plate and no seatbelt. He was later released from Livingston County, according to the online arrest report.

Toppers in Grundy County also arrested Adrienne E. Littleton, 43, Trenton, for alleged misdemeanor DWI, for no insurance and for having no taillight. She was taken to Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and released after a 12-hour hold.